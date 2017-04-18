Kanagawa officials turn to police after failing to locate Munakata woodblock print replaced with a photocopy

The Kanagawa Prefectural Government said Monday it is consulting with police after an exhaustive search failed to turn up an original woodblock print made by the late Shiko Munakata—a photocopy of which was discovered hanging in its place three years ago.

The missing print by the noted artist, measuring some 65 cm wide and 50 cm high, may have been stolen, Kanagawa Prefectural Government officials said.

The prefectural government commissioned Munakata to make the print to be used on a drop curtain at the Kanagawa Kenmin Hall, a performing arts center run by the Kanagawa Arts Foundation, in Yokohama.

The print was acquired by the prefectural government for ¥3 million in 1974. There is no other copy.

After being leased to the foundation, the print was transferred to the prefectural Museum of Modern Art in Kamakura in 2013 and later put on exhibition.

Munakata, who died in 1975, maintained a studio at the museum.

In May 2014, an expert questioned the authenticity of the print, telling the museum that it appeared to be a replica. In response, staff examined it and found it was a photocopy.

The foundation officially informed the prefectural government of the missing print on Monday, saying its three-year search had ended in failure.

Hayato Oba, the prefecture’s cultural affairs division chief, apologized for the incident.