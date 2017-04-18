Government ordered not to open Isahaya dike gates

The Nagasaki District Court ordered the government on Monday to keep the gates of the Isahaya Bay dike in Nagasaki Prefecture closed — a judgment in direct contradiction with a 2010 high court ruling to open the gates for the sake of local fishermen.

In the legal standoff, the government has faced two competing interests: fisherman who want them opened and farmers who want them closed.

Following the court order, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Yuji Yamamoto said the government will study the ruling in detail. He did not elaborate whether the central government will file an appeal. The deadline for filing is May 1.

Yamamoto said an amicable settlement would be the only way to resolve the prolonged legal battle, which has endured for more than a decade. But given the most recent court decision, the chances of that happening has “receded further for sure,” he said.

Presiding Judge Takayuki Matsubasa on Monday granted an injunction preventing the gates from being opened in response to a petition by the farmers in the reclaimed area.

“It will cause salt and other damage to farmland, producing serious damage to the livelihood of farmers,” Matsubasa said in the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by local farmers and residents in 2011. In response, the central government said it would implement comprehensive preventative measures to avoid any damage to farmland before opening the floodgates.

The judge concluded that aside from the expected harm to farmers, the improvements to the fishing grounds in Isahaya Bay and the Sea of Ariake would be miniscule if the gates were to be open.

While it would be in the public interest to investigate any negative impact the closed sluice gates have on the volume of fish caught, Matsubasa said whether such a connection could be made is unknown.

Also in question is the feasibility of the preventive measures the central government said it would conduct before opening the gates, the judge said.

“I don’t want the lawsuits to drag on. I want the government to make up its mind not to appeal as soon as possible,” local farmer Manabu Hirayama, 63, said following the court decision.

Local fishermen expressed their disappointment over the ruling, saying their hopes were shattered.

“I’d like to continue fighting to fulfill the responsibility of fishermen, which is to pass on the rich waters of the Ariake Sea (to the next generation),” said Nobukiyo Hirakata, 64, a fisherman from the town of Tara, in Saga Prefecture.

The complicated legal tussles over the Isahaya Bay dike have dragged on for more than a decade with six other lawsuits having been filed to district courts, a high court and the Supreme Court.

The sluice gates were closed in 1997 as part of a controversial reclamation project to create 672 hectares of farmland in Nagasaki Prefecture.

The land reclamation work began in 1989 amid opposition from fishermen in neighboring Saga Prefecture. It was completed in 2008. The 7-km-long dike was constructed at a cost of about ¥253 billion.

In 2010, the Fukuoka High Court ordered the government to reopen the floodgates to probe the link between the project and poor fish catches in the Ariake Sea, where the Isahaya Bay is located.

But in 2013 and 2015, the Nagasaki District Court issued a provisional injunction preventing the central government from opening the gates, favoring the argument of farmers who were worried about salt damage to their land.

The floodgates have remained shut since 1997.

To break the gridlock, the Nagasaki District Court recommended in January last year that the three parties involved in the lawsuits should compromise and reach a settlement.

The government proposed a ¥10 billion fund to finance measures aimed at improving the fishing grounds in the area instead of opening the gates. But the year-long negotiation ended in failure.