Brown powder found scattered around World Heritage castle in Kyoto

A brown powder was found scattered Tuesday at around 50 locations in Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, police said.

The substance, apparently curry powder, was found by a guide near a corridor of the Ninomaru Palace, a national treasure, at around 11 a.m. Blots of the powder were also found at other locations including on walls, in corridors and in a garden.

The police believe the powder was intentionally scattered around the area and are checking security camera footage.

The blots were not seen before the castle opened at around 8:30 a.m. when staff checked around the site. The castle was temporarily closed for an inspection by the Kyoto municipal government, according to the police.

In February 2015, the Ninomaru Palace in the castle was vandalized with an oily liquid.

The castle was originally built in 1603 as the official residence of the first Tokugawa Shogun Ieyasu.