Government panel to push limited regular employment system

A government panel on regulatory reform is in discussions to urge more widespread adoption of the limited regular employment system, in which regular workers are hired on open-ended contracts with limits on their work location or hours.

The government has been urging companies to introduce limited regular employment as it believes that this work style — a hybrid category between regular and nonregular employment — will allow flexibility for working people to switch to permanent job status.

Among the proposals the Regulatory Reform Promotion Council plans to submit in June will be establishing rules on promoting the limited regular employment system, such as banning inequitable treatment of workers under these contracts, according to informed sources.

The recommendations are also aimed at alleviating persistent labor shortages.

Limited regular workers would still endure an unstable job environment, as work conditions or locations tend not to be explicitly stated in labor contracts.

To address this problem, the panel, headed by Hiroko Ota, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, proposes that the government set rules to outline work conditions and establish a smooth process for limited regular workers to switch to regular status and vice versa.

In practice, defining the rules may be a challenge, since both management and labor remain cautious.

At Thursday’s public debate of the panel, representatives of Keidanren, the nation’s biggest business lobby, and Rengo, otherwise known as the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, argued that each company should have its own rules, brushing aside calls for uniform government-led rules.

The labor ministry was supportive of management and labor.

It is important for each company to decide rules through management-labor consultations, although it is desirable to clarify employment conditions, a ministry official said at the public debate.

The panel plans to hear more opinions, mainly from companies that already hire limited regular workers.