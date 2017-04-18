In wake of fuel data scandal, Mitsubishi Motors has yet to return ¥5 billion in tax cuts

As of the end of March, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. had not returned some ¥5 billion in tax cuts that buyers of its cars received because of overstated fuel-efficiency, according to informed sources.

The amount is part of ¥9 billion the automaker needs to return to the central and local governments because its customers received tax cuts due to manipulated fuel economy data.

Mitsubishi Motors is struggling to obtain letters of attorney from vehicle owners.

“We want to return the unpaid money promptly,” a company official said Monday.

People who buy an eco-friendly vehicle get a tax break, the size of which is based on the car’s fuel-efficiency. After the misleading data was corrected, tax authorities had to determine the amount to be reimbursed.

The data manipulation scandal came to light last April. The automaker has repaid more than 80 percent of compensation to users affected by the wrongdoing, according to company officials.