U.S. aircraft carrier strike group still thousands of kilometers from South Korea, photos show

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, initially believed to be arriving soon in waters off the Korean Peninsula as part of a show of force to Pyongyang by the U.S., appears to still be thousands of kilometers away, photos posted to the navy’s website have shown.

One photo, dated Saturday, showed the carrier transiting the Sunda Strait, the passage between the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Java — some 5,600 km from South Korea. Other pictures, dated Friday and Saturday, were accompanied by captions noting the carrier’s location as the Indian Ocean.

A carrier strike group led by the Vinson was initially scheduled to visit Australia for port calls, but was rerouted on April 9, reportedly to waters off the Korean Peninsula in a signal to the nuclear-armed North designed to deter it from further nuclear and missile tests.

U.S. Pacific Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by The Japan Times.

Defense News, which first reported the pictures, said several navy officials told the website they were baffled by persistent reports that the Vinson was already steaming toward Korea.

“We’ve made no such statement,” one official was quoted as saying.

However, Pacific Command said on April 9 that the Vinson-led strike group had been ordered north “as a prudent measure.”

“The No. 1 threat in the region continues to be North Korea, due to its reckless, irresponsible and destabilizing program of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability,” spokesman Cmdr. Dave Benham said in an unusually forceful statement.

The officials quoted by Defense News, however, did not dispute reports that the strike group would arrive in waters off the Korean Peninsula before April 25, the website said.

North Korea will mark the founding of its military on April 25, its second key anniversary in less than two weeks. Pyongyang has historically marked important anniversaries with provocative events such as missile launches or nuclear tests.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the strike group in an interview last week with the Fox Business Network as “an armada.”

“We are sending an armada. Very powerful,” he said. “We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you.”

Carrier strike groups are generally accompanied by submarines, although this is normally not publicized by the Pentagon.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force may also link up with the strike group for joint drills as it passes through waters close to Japanese territory, Reuters reported last week. Citing unidentified sources, it said the MSDF could conduct helicopter landings on each other’s ships, as well as communication drills.

Pyongyang has reacted with fury at the plans, saying that it was ready to react to “any mode of war” brought by Washington.

“This goes to prove that the U.S. reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.

“The DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S.,” he said, using the acronym for the country’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.