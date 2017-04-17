Copts gather at bombed church to mourn dead as Egypt arrests ’13 terrorist elements’

Hundreds of members of Egypt’s Christian minority Copt community gathered at a church in the city of Tanta on Easter Sunday to mourn those killed in a suicide bombing there a week earlier.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Palm Sunday attack on the church and the bombing of another church in Alexandria on the same day, attacks that killed 45 people in total.

Amid heavy security, worshippers filed past a flower-strewn memorial at the Mar Girgis church, with incense burning, and offered prayers.

Copts throughout Egypt, where they make up about 10 percent of the population of 92 million, have been attending Easter services in sombre mood following the bombings.

The government imposed a three-month state of emergency in the wake of the Palm Sunday attacks, but some in Tanta wondered why the authorities had not acted to prevent the attacks in the first place.

Nassir Munir, who came to mourn the dead, said: “We are paying our condolences to them and to their families and it is a bad situation.”

But he said authorities had only introduced security measures after the bombing, which killed 27 people at the Tanta church.

“Why now? I do not understand,” he said.

The Abbot of the Mar Girgis church, Beshoy Wadea, said: “We do not want the norm to be that they start moving only when crisis strikes.”

Coptic Christians, whose church dates back nearly 2,000 years in Egypt, say they have long suffered from persecution but this has got worse since Islamic State started attacking them. The group claimed responsibility for a church bombing in Cairo in December that killed 25 people.

The Coptic Christian Pope, Tawadros, used his Easter message to deliver a sombre message to the faithful after the bombings.

“We remember the martyrs of Palm Sunday. With their blood they recorded a new page in the history of Egypt’s Coptic Christian Church,” he said in a video on his website.

Egyptian authorities meanwhile said they have arrested 13 suspected “terrorists” allegedly planning to attack Christians and public institutions, the interior ministry said on Sunday, a week after deadly church bombings.

The announcement came as Egypt’s Christians marked Easter under tight security a week after Palm Sunday bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed 45 people at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

The “13 terrorist elements” belonged to cells preparing attacks against “government and Christian institutions” and police in four northern provinces, including Alexandria, a ministry statement said.

It was not immediately clear when the arrests took place.

Security forces have also discovered two farms in Alexandria and the neighboring province of Beheira that were used to make explosives and store weapons, the ministry added.

Egypt’s Coptic Church said on Wednesday that it would cut back on Easter celebrations to a simple mass after the bombings.

Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved a three-month state of emergency declared by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the aftermath of the attacks.

Copts have been targeted several times in recent months.

In December, an IS-claimed church bombing in Cairo killed 29 people.

The jihadi group has threatened more attacks against Egypt’s Christian minority.

Last week’s bombings came ahead of Catholic Pope Francis’s first trip to Egypt, which a Vatican official has said will go ahead as planned on April 28 and 29 despite the attacks.