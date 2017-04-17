LDP keeps majority in Toyama Municipal Assembly in first poll since scandal

The Liberal Democratic Party maintained its majority in the municipal assembly of Toyama in an election on Sunday, after the local assembly was rocked by a political activity fund misuse scandal last year.

The LDP won 22 of the 38 seats on the assembly. A total of 58 candidates ran in the poll, with reforms of the assembly and local revitalization among key issues.

It was the first time that a Toyama Municipal Assembly election in line with the expiration of members’ terms has been held since the fund scandal broke in August.

Voter turnout came to 47.83 percent, lower than 53.05 percent in the previous such election in 2013.

A by-election was held last November following the resignation of more than 10 members over the scandal.

After the revelation of the wrongdoing, 12 LDP members and two members affiliated with the Democratic Party quit the city assembly. The focus in the latest election was whether the LDP would be able to keep its majority after many of its assembly members admitted inappropriate use of the political activity funds.

Of the 14 members who resigned, only one, from the LDP, ran in the election, as an independent candidate this time, but was unable to win a seat.

LDP candidates included seven incumbents who returned misused funds after admitting their wrongdoing. Two of the seven lost their seats.

The DP won one seat, Komeito four seats and Nippon Ishin no Kai two seats, all unchanged from the levels before the election. The Japanese Communist Party won two seats, down from four before the poll.