Abe urges diplomatic tack on North Korea, but rules out ‘dialogue for dialogue’s sake’

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emphasized Monday that diplomatic efforts to defuse rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are necessary, despite the latest military muscle-flexing by Pyongyang.

“Needless to say, it’s important to maintain peace through diplomatic efforts,” Abe told a Lower House session of the Diet.

“At the same time, dialogue for the sake of dialogue would be meaningless. We need to put pressure on North Korea so that it will seriously respond to calls for dialogue,” Abe said.

Abe’s comments came just a day after Pyongyang attempted to test-fire a ballistic missile as tensions remained high on the Korean Peninsula.

On Saturday, the North staged a military parade, showing off what experts say could be new intercontinental ballistic missiles.

At the Diet session, Abe also said Tokyo has already conducted studies on how to deal with possible refugees in the event of a major armed conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

“We assume we would take a series of actions, including processes to admit landing, set up and manage accommodations, and screen (refugees) to decide whether we should protect them or not,” Abe said.

Japanese officials have long feared a massive influx of refugees to Japan should ever a second Korean war break out on the peninsula. Since the 1990s, Tokyo has conducted studies and simulations on how to deal with refugees while also evacuating numerous Japanese nationals from South Korea.

“The government is responsible for protecting and rescuing Japanese citizens if they face crises overseas,” Abe said.

On April 27, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Russia to meet that country’s leader, Vladimir Putin. Abe said he will urge Moscow to “play a constructive role” in helping to defuse the ongoing crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

At the end of May, top leaders from the Group of Seven developed nations will meet in Taormina, Italy. Abe said he will push G-7 leaders to convey “a resolute message” on North Korean issues, he said.