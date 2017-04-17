Minister apologizes after saying museum curators ‘biggest cancer’ for not appealing to foreign tourists

Kozo Yamamoto, the regional revitalization minister, apologized Monday for his remark the previous day in which he called museum curators “the biggest cancer,” saying they are not doing enough to make foreign tourists understand the nation’s cultural assets.

“It was not appropriate. I am reflecting on my remarks and I will retract them and offer my apologies,” Yamamoto told reporters in Tokyo. He denied that he will resign over the gaffe.

In a question-and-answer time following a lecture at an Otsu hotel on Sunday, Yamamoto, a Liberal Democratic Party member from Fukuoka Prefecture serving his seventh term in the Lower House, stressed the importance of tourism for the nation’s economy.

“Of all forms of tourism, the one that lets visitors understand the culture and history has the longest-lasting effects,” he said. “What’s most important is whether we can explain our cultural assets properly.”

Then he went on to attack museum curators, who he said are not doing a good enough job to present the country’s assets to tourists.

He added that the curators need to be “eradicated” as they “are the biggest cancer” and “they lack the normal tourism mindset.”

He also cited the example of the British Museum in London, which he argued succeeded in drawing in tourists by “dismissing” curators.

On Monday, Yamamoto said he wanted to stress the need for curators to have a tourism mindset.

Curators, called gakugei-in in Japanese, are specialists certified by the government under the Museum Law. They collect, preserve and exhibit materials related to history, art, folk culture, industry and natural sciences to educate the public. As of 2011, there were about 7,300 curators here, according to the education ministry.