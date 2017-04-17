Man, 52, who died in failed bid to rescue senior on rail crossing worked at Yokohama Bank

A man who tried to rescue an elderly man and was fatally struck by a train at a crossing in Kawasaki was a 52-year-old Yokohama Bank employee, police said Sunday.

In the accident Saturday, both the elderly man and his would-be rescuer died while the latter tried to drag the other man, 77, out of the train’s path when both got struck at around 9:10 a.m. at Hatcho-nawate Station on the Keikyu Line.

According to investigative sources, the would-be rescuer was Masashi Kodama, 52, an employee of Yokohama Bank. The bank released a statement from the bereaved family Sunday that asked the media to leave them alone.

Police are investigating how the elderly man entered the crossing even though the alarm started to ring. Kodama made his rescue attempt after the safety barrier was down, the police said, adding that they are suspecting possible dementia on the part of the elderly man.

NHK said in a report Monday that Kodama’s doomed rescue attempt had only 45 seconds until the train entered the crossing.

The accident forced Keikyu Corp. to briefly suspend 28 trains, affecting some 8,200 people, it said.