Koike may reach conclusion on Tsukiji move before election

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike suggested she may decide how to resolve the stalled relocation of the Tsukiji fish market before the July 2 metropolitan assembly election.

In an interview Monday with Jiji Press, Koike said she will focus on two options — one to relocate the Tsukiji market in Chuo Ward to the Toyosu district in neighboring Koto Ward, and the other to revamp the existing market.

“At stake is whether both safety and a sense of security can be ensured at the Toyosu site or Tokyo will choose the brand recognition of Tsukiji,” Koike said.

She said that a panel of specialists on soil contamination countermeasures for the Toyosu site is expected to release its report in late May at the earliest.

The metropolitan government needs the report to make a decision on the relocation issue, said Koike, who did not rule out the possibility of making the decision before the assembly election.

The relocation of the Tsukiji market has been put off due to concerns over soil contamination at the Toyosu site, which was previously home to a gas plant.

Criticizing Liberal Democratic Party members in the metropolitan assembly for demanding a quick decision, Koike said a rushed decision to move the market to Toyosu has pushed up the overall costs to ¥600 billion.

Even though a plan to revamp the aging Tsukiji market previously fell through, Koike said “the situation now is different from the past,” adding that “I’m a flexible thinker.”

In the election for the metropolitan assembly, which has 127 seats, Koike said that she aims to secure a majority with candidates from the regional political party she heads — Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) — and other candidates who support her.

Koike also expressed hope that women will account for at least 30 percent of her party’s candidates in Tokyo’s 42 electoral districts.