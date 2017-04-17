Yamato, DeNA start on-demand self-service delivery

Yamato Transport Co. and e-commerce and mobile game operator DeNA Co. on Monday started a trial of a new on-demand delivery method that allows customers to retrieve parcels at a place and time of their choosing.

With a view that autonomous driving will soon become commonplace, the two companies will use the results from the self-service trial to develop their unmanned parcel delivery services in the future.

DeNA is cooperating with Yamato Transport to provide systems support.

Until the end of March 2018, the service area for on-demand delivery, named Roboneko (robot cat) Yamato, will extend to parts of Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture, which is designated a national strategic special zone.

Three dedicated vehicles deliver packages between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day.

Users of the service designate the place and time they want parcels to be delivered through smartphones. Although the delivery vans may have actual drivers, packages would be retrieved by customers themselves rather than the deliverymen.

The Roboneko Yamato service is free of charge and available to about 30,000 residents in the designated area.

Next year, a self-driving vehicle will be introduced for part of the delivery routes.

The trial also offers a shopping delivery service, where users can order from an internet mall with 20 participating local stores.