Tokyo stocks snap four-session losing streak

Stocks snapped their four-session losing streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, supported by buying on dips by individual investors.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 19.63 points, or 0.11 percent, to end at 18,355.26. On Friday, the key market gauge lost 91.21 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 6.62 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,465.69, after retreating 9.24 points the previous trading day.

Tokyo stocks got off to a dismal start following the yen’s appreciation against the dollar, prompted by the announcements Friday of weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer prices and retail sales. Persistent geopolitical risks also continued pressuring the dollar.

But the market turned buoyant in the afternoon, as investors went bargain-hunting after the four-day sell-off through Friday, in which the key Nikkei average gave up over 460 points, brokers said.

Individual investors bought small-cap and defensive stocks actively, while the market’s topside was heavy in thin trading with many foreign players off for the Easter holiday, a bank-affiliated securities firm official said.

Speculation about the Bank of Japan’s purchase of exchange-traded funds helped push up the market, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

He also said players were relieved to see “nothing serious happen” on the Korean Peninsula over the weekend.

North Korea celebrated the 105th birth anniversary for its founding father Kim Il Sung on Saturday and made a failed attempt to fire a missile the following day.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,395 to 511 on the TSE’s first section, while 109 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.454 billion shares, from Friday’s 1.838 billion shares.

Movie distributor Toho attracted hefty purchases on its stronger-than-expected group operating profit for the business year that ended in February, announced on Friday.

Game-maker Nintendo also went up with investors taking heart from brisk sales of the Nintendo Switch game console.

Among other major winners were utilities, such as Tokyo Electric, Kansai Electric, Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas, and realtors, including Mitsui Fudosan, Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Realty.

By contrast, the higher yen battered export-oriented issues, namely automakers Toyota and Honda and technology firm Kyocera.

Also on the minus side were clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and mobile phone carrier SoftBank.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average fell 10 points to close at 18,310.