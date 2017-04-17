Dollar weaker around ¥108.30 in Tokyo

After a brief rally, the dollar dropped to around ¥108.30 in Tokyo trading on Monday, pressured chiefly by unabated geopolitical risks over North Korea.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.32-32, down from ¥108.93-94 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0638-0638, up from $1.0619-0621, and at ¥115.23-23, down from ¥115.68-71.

The dollar rose to around ¥108.90 in early Tokyo trading on buybacks, but it slid below ¥108.10 as the Nikkei stock average expanded its loss on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the late morning. The greenback firmed slightly after the Nikkei turned up in the afternoon.

Short-term players moved to sell the dollar, whose topside has been capped by the rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, market sources said.

“Investors are in a ‘risk-off’ mood as there remains the possibility of (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump using force against North Korea for its repeated provocations,” a currency broker said.

Dollar purchases were also held in check ahead of the start of economic dialogue between the Japanese and U.S. governments in Tokyo Tuesday, traders said.