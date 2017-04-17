ANA marks 30 years of regular China flights

All Nippon Airways held a ceremony on Sunday to mark 30 years since the major Japanese carrier launched its first regular route to China.

“We reached the milestone thanks to the support from our customers and people concerned,” Takao Nannichi, head of ANA’s branch at Narita International Airport, told the ceremony held at the airport in Chiba Prefecture.

Nannichi and other staff members of the airline presented handkerchiefs as a commemorative gift to passengers of an ANA flight bound for Beijing.

ANA opened its first regular China route, linking Narita and Beijing, in 1987. It now operates flights between Japan and 12 Chinese cities, including Hong Kong.