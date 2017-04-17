Former South Korean leader Park indicted, will now face trial

South Korean prosecutors on Monday indicted ousted President Park Geun-hye over the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

Park is the first former president to be arrested and indicted since former leaders Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, who were jailed on corruption and mutiny charges in the mid-1990s.

Facing 13 charges including bribery, Park, 65, has denied all the allegations against her. Following her arrest on March 31, she was held in solitary confinement on the outskirts of Seoul and underwent questioning.

Park stands accused of letting her now-jailed confidante Choi Soon-sil, a private citizen, meddle in state affairs and gain unauthorized access to classified documents. She is also suspected of colluding with Choi to extort massive donations from dozens of South Korean conglomerates, including the Samsung Group, for two nonprofit foundations under Choi’s control.

Choi has also denied any wrongdoing.