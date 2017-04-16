Italian Emma Morano, last known survivor of 19th century, dies at 117

Emma Morano, an Italian woman believed to have been the oldest person alive and the last survivor of the 19th century, died Saturday at the age of 117.

Morano, born on Nov. 29, 1899, died at her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.

Her doctor, Carlo Bava, said her caretaker had called him to say she had stopped breathing in the afternoon while sitting in an armchair at her home in Verbania. Bava said he had last seen his patient on Friday, when “she thanked me and held my hand,” as she did every time he called on her.

Verbania Mayor Silvia Marchionini said, “She had an extraordinary life, and we will always remember her strength to move forward in life.”

According to the U.S.-based Gerontology Research Group, Morano ceded the crown of the world’s oldest human being to Jamaican Violet Brown, who was born on March 10, 1900.

Morano’s death, at the age of 117 years and 137 days, means there is no one living known to have been born before 1900.

Her first love died in World War I, but she married later and left her violent husband just before World War II and shortly after the death in infancy of her only son. That was 30 years before divorce became legal in Italy.

She had clung to her independence, only taking on a full-time carer a couple of years ago, though she had not left her small two-room apartment for 20 years.

She had been bed-bound during her latter years.

In an interview last year, she put her longevity down to her diet.

“I eat two eggs a day, and that’s it. And cookies. But I do not eat much because I have no teeth,” she said in her home at the time, where the Guinness World Records certificate declaring her to be the oldest person alive held pride of place on a marble-topped chest of drawers.

She also refused to be taken to a hospital, with the exception of a cataract operation.

Her eyesight did become very poor and she had recently spent much of her days sleeping.

But she kept her sense of humor till the end.

“How does my hair look,” she asked before blowing out the candles on her 117th birthday cake last year.

“What impresses me most is her memory. She forgets nothing,” Yamile Vergara, her nurse for over 40 years, said at the time.

“Her sense of humor is her therapy.”

The eldest of eight children, Morano outlived all of her younger siblings.

Morano left her husband in 1938 because he beat her. She “abandoned the husband in the Fascist era, when women were supposed to be very submissive,” Bava said in a 2015 interview. “She was always very decisive.”

Morano began working in a factory making jute bags when she was 16. Then she worked at a hotel, working way beyond the usual retirement age.

Besides work, she enjoyed herself. She was considered a good dancer with a beautiful singing voice in her youth.

Robert Young, director of the Los Angeles-based GRG’s Supercentenarian Research and Database Division, said he had been following Morano’s progress for the past seven years, calling her an example of “superaging individuals who seem to age at a slower rate than normal — maybe even a few percentage points slower, but enough to make a difference.”

The world longevity record, he noted, remained with French woman Jeanne Calment, who died at 122 in 1997, having outlived both her daughter and grandson. “That’s superconfirmed,” Young said.

Emma Morano goes into the record books as the fifth-longest life ever verified.

In 1900, when Violet Brown was born, Jamaica was part of the British West Indies, so her records are from the British government, in Queen Victoria’s time.

“Unless a surprise candidate comes out of the trees, she is the oldest living Victorian,” said Young.