Crown Prince inspects flood control tunnel in Malaysian capital

Crown Prince Naruhito, on an official visit to Malaysia, inspected a flood control tunnel in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Built underneath a highway, the 9.7-km (6-mile) Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART Tunnel) has three layers — two upper layers for expressways and one for draining floodwater.

In times of heavy rain, the expressways are closed to all traffic to let stormwater from a nearby river pass through all three layers. The tunnel is also aimed at easing traffic congestion.

In a speech at a special U.N. meeting in 2015, Naruhito, who studies water-related issues, mentioned the SMART Tunnel.

The Crown Prince also had lunch with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Saturday.

At a meeting ahead of the lunch, Najib noted that the Crown Prince’s visit to Malaysia is his first to the Southeast Asian country.

The Crown Prince also visited the Japanese School of Kuala Lumpur, where some 80 junior high students sang for him.

Crown Prince Naruhito is visiting Malaysia as this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan.

He is scheduled to return home on Monday.