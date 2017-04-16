Parents of slain Vietnamese girl return to Japan; dad wants to confront suspect

The parents of the Vietnamese schoolgirl killed in Chiba Prefecture last month returned to Japan on Sunday after holding her funeral and hearing the shocking news about the suspect’s arrest.

Le Anh Hao, the father of 9-year-old Le Thi Nhat Linh, was due to be briefed with other family members about the police investigation.

On Friday Yasumasa Shibuya, the 46-year-old head of the parents’ association at the girl’s elementary school in Matsudo, Chiba, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the third-grader’s body.

Shibuya, the only suspect in the case, has remained silent during questioning, the police said.

The girl, called “Linh-chan” by neighbors, is believed to have been abducted shortly after leaving for school on the morning of March 24.

Facing reporters at Narita Airport upon arrival from Vietnam, where he buried the body of his daughter, Le said in a shivering voice that he hopes the man will be punished under Japanese law.

Le said his heart has been aching since he lost his daughter and that he wants to talk with the person responsible for her death face to face. He said he does not know what to do now.

The girl vanished after leaving for school shortly past 8 a.m. on March 24 and her body was found near a drainage ditch in nearby Abiko two days later.

Surveillance camera footage shows the minicar owned by Shibuya driving to an embankment on the Tone River in Bando, Ibaraki Prefecture, on the afternoon of March 24. The girl’s satchel bag was found in the area. The car is then seen heading to the drainage ditch area some 20 km away, where her body was found.

Investigative sources say the video footage appears to show the suspect disposing of the girl’s possessions first before dumping her body.

According to neighbors, on the night of March 24, Shibuya’s minicar was not in front of his condo, where he normally parks it. He also owns an infrequently used white camping car that is usually kept in a rented parking lot nearby, the neighbors said. Investigators have seized both cars.

Shibuya, whose home is about 300 meters from the girl’s house, was sent to public prosecutors on Saturday. Upon leaving Abiko Police Station at about 11 a.m., his head was down and his face covered by a hooded jacket.