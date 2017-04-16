Cash withdrawal services at cashiers in works for shops and supermarkets in 2018

Supermarkets and department stores will start offering cashier-based cash withdrawal services next April, a banking industry body promoting electronic payments says.

Supermarkets and shops will be able to offer the service, known as J-Debit, which has been widely available worldwide for a number of years, through debit functions available at about 450,000 retailers across the country.

Cardholders will be able to receive cash by telling cashiers how much they want to withdraw. Withdrawals will be possible while paying for products or services, though purchases will not be necessary to do so.

The decision to provide the service will be left up to the individual financial institutions.

Mizuho Bank, one of the country’s largest lenders, is considering providing the service next April.

The new service, announced earlier this month by the Japan Electronic Payment Promotion Organization, which is made up of banks, retailers, credit card issuers and telecommunication firms, is the result of deregulation by the Financial Services Agency.