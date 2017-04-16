Amazon.com and Kumamoto Prefecture join hands on quake recovery

Amazon.com Inc.’s Japan unit and the Kumamoto Prefectural Government have signed an agreement aimed at boosting sales of local specialties to support its recovery from last year’s earthquakes in Kyushu.

Under the arrangement, a special section was created on the online retail giant’s website to promote Kumamoto goods and provide information to tourists. Amazon will also meet with local companies to find new products from the area that it can promote.

Around 4,900 items, including shochu (distilled liquor) and basashi (raw horse meat), as well as goods associated with the prefecture’s popular bear mascot Kumamon, will be handled on the website.

“Kumamoto faces a long recovery road ahead,” Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima said at a news conference in Tokyo earlier this month. “Together with Amazon, we would like to expand sales of our specialties.”

In 2010, Amazon created the Nippon Store, which handles specialty products from across the country, on its website and has struck a deal to help revitalize the economy of Kochi Prefecture in Shikoku via online sales.