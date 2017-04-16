North Korean missile test fails as show of strength fizzles

North Korea conducted a failed missile test early Sunday from a site near the port city of Sinpo, U.S. Pacific Command said.

The missile exploded “almost immediately,” Cmdr. Dave Benham, a spokesman for Pacific Command said, adding that the type of missile was still being assessed.

“U.S. Pacific Command is fully committed to working closely with our allies in the Republic of Korea and in Japan to maintain security,” Benham added.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry also confirmed the test, media reports said.

The apparent failed launch came just a day after the North displayed what appeared to be new long-range missiles Saturday as part of a massive military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 105th anniversary of the nuclear-armed country’s founder.

Those festivities were widely seen as a chance for the reclusive nation to showcase its growing missile arsenal and improving capabilities.

The celebrations came amid soaring tensions with the U.S., which has diverted what President Donald Trump has called an “armada” led by an aircraft carrier to waters off the Korean Peninsula in a show of force designed to send a message to Pyongyang.

The USS Carl Vinson-led carrier strike group, which was rerouted from planned port calls in Australia, was due to arrive in the waters soon.

The North, however, has remained defiant over calls by the U.S. and its allies for it to rein in its burgeoning nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Pyongyang has conducted a spate of missile launches and two nuclear tests over the past year as it seeks to master the technology needed to mount a warhead on a long-range ballistic missile capable of striking the continental United States. It has also been making apparent preparations for its sixth atomic test, according to analyses of recent commercial satellite imagery.

Any nuclear or test of an intercontinental ballistic missile would pose a fresh challenge to Trump, who has vowed that Pyongyang’s goal of possessing a nuclear-tipped long-range missile “won’t happen.”