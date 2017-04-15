Tepco aims to restart Kawashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in 2019

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. aims to restart its Kawashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture as early as April 2019, sources said Friday.

The company plans to include the goal in its financial outlook under a reconstruction program, the sources said.

The restart of the plant holds a key to the company’s recovery from the triple meltdown at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in March 2011.

But the prospect of achieving the goal is dim, as Niigata Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama opposes it.

The reconstruction plan is also expected to include Tepco’s commitment to pursuing integration with other companies in some areas.

Tepco is expected to draw up the new plan and file for government approval as early as this month.