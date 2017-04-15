Stray bullet hits dam worker’s car at U.S. base in Okinawa

The car of a Japanese worker for a dam construction project at a U.S. base in Okinawa was hit by a stray bullet, according to the Defense Ministry and local officials.

The car, parked at the Afuso Dam site at the U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Hansen in the village of Onna, was found damaged at around 6 p.m. Thursday, with a bullet found lying nearby.

The incident prompted the Defense Ministry’s Okinawa bureau to lodge a protest with the U.S. military, urging it to take measures to prevent a recurrence and ensure the safety of citizens working there.

A water tank at the construction site was also found broken at around 2:30 p.m. on April 6, with a bullet found inside the tank.

Live-fire exercises are carried out at the base.