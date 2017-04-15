Japan’s population slips for sixth consecutive year but foreign residents are rising

Japan’s population has fallen for the sixth consecutive year, though a rise in the number of foreign residents has slowed the pace of decline.

The population stood at 126.93 million as of Oct. 1, down 162,000 from a year earlier. The number of Japanese declined by a record 299,000 to 125.02 million, but the number of foreign residents increased by a record 136,000, data released Friday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications show.

The data underscore that Japan is continuing on the path toward a “superaging society” as a result of high life expectancies and a fertility rate below the replacement level, with the sustainability of pensions and other social security services unclear.

A ministry official said the rising number of foreigners coming to Japan to work indicates that the effects of the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disasters seemingly have come to an end. Foreigners living in Japan for over three months were included in the population data.

The number of people who died in the year through last September exceeded the number of babies born by 296,000, producing a natural decline in the population for the 10th consecutive year.

A record 27.3 percent of the population was age 65 or above. The proportion of working-age people, from ages 15 to 64, fell to 60.3 percent, the lowest level since 1951.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has set a target of maintaining the population at 100 million in 2060, but the continuing demographic change calls that into question.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research projects that Japan’s population will fall below 100 million in 2053 and to 88 million by 2065.

It is feared that the rapid change in the demographic structure will put pressure on the economy and necessitate an overhaul of the national pension and medical care systems. In 1965, the social security system assumed that 9.1 workers between ages 20 and 64 would support each individual age 65 or older, but in 2065 the figure is projected to drop to only 1.2 workers.

The necessity to restructure the system could heat up debate on cutting pension payments, increasing fees for public nursing care services for the elderly and requiring wealthy elderly individuals to make a greater contribution.

The data also show that the population has continued to concentrate in and around large cities. The population rose in seven of the 47 prefectures: Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as Aichi, Fukuoka and Okinawa.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday that the government will make further efforts to address the demographic concentration and prepare incentives for living in rural areas, such as by exempting those who get jobs in such areas from repaying student loans as well as curbing the number of new universities in Tokyo.

“It is important that we create a virtuous circle where jobs in rural areas attract people and the increased population there creates more jobs,” Suga said at a news conference, stressing the need to raise average incomes in regional cities.

The data were produced by calculating the number of births and deaths as well as people leaving and entering the country, based on the government’s census conducted every five years.