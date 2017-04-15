Japan tolerates use of Hitler’s autobiography in schools

The government has adopted a position of tolerating the use of Adolf Hitler’s autobiography “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”) as teaching material in schools.

In a written answer approved at a Cabinet meeting Friday in response to an opposition lawmaker’s questions, the government said the German dictator’s book can be used in a way that adheres to the spirit of the basic education law, among other conditions.

The government noted that the use of the book in a way that promotes racial discrimination would obviously be inappropriate and would lead to a strict response by regulators.

In a similar move earlier this month, the government adopted a position of not denying the use at schools of the now-defunct Imperial Rescript on Education, which critics say helped drive Japanese people into war.