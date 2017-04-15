Ministry prods farmers seeking Olympic business to improve conditions for livestock

The agriculture ministry wants to raise public awareness about animal welfare among farm owners ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to encourage them to provide comfortable living environments for livestock.

While Japan lacks strict animal welfare regulations like those followed in Europe, the concept is part of its criteria for food to be supplied at Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic venues and the athletes’ village.

Farmers who want to supply food for the 2020 Games are required to obtain certification for the Global Good Agricultural Practice (Global GAP), an internationally recognized private-sector standard for agricultural products, or the Japan Good Agricultural Practice (JGAP). Both standards include criteria for animal welfare.

Farm producers need to accept screenings by the ministry to confirm they are following its livestock management standards.

In light of this, the ministry plans to accelerate efforts to help farm producers meet the standards.

To promote the concept of animal welfare in Japan, it is necessary to take into account the differences separating Japan, the United States and Europe when farmers think about capital expenditures and the environment for raising livestock, said Akihiko Hirasawa, chief economist at the Norinchukin Research Institute.

“Japanese farmers who hope to export their products to the United States and Europe need to meet local standards,” he said.

The European Union has been strengthening animal welfare regulations for producers of meat, eggs and dairy products.

In 2012, the EU banned the use of small cages for chickens used to produce eggs. It also set guidelines for raising pigs and cows.

An environment that respects the nature of animals is “very important for their resistance,” said Peter Vingerling, director for corporate affairs at Vencomatic Group, a Dutch company known for developing innovative systems that allow chickens to be raised in a cage-free environment.

Eggs and chickens that come from such an environment can be sold as value-added products, Vingerling said.