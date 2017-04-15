Failed rescue at rail crossing in Kawasaki leaves two men dead

An elderly man and his would-be rescuer died Saturday after being struck by a train at a level crossing in Kawasaki, police said.

A man who appeared to be in his 40s was apparently trying to drag the other man, said to be in his 70s, out of the train’s path when both got struck at around 9:10 a.m. at Hatcho-nawate Station on the Keikyu Line, police said.

According to the police, the safety barrier was down when the younger man made his doomed rescue attempt.

The accident forced Keikyu Corp. to briefly suspend 28 trains, affecting some 8,200 people, it said.