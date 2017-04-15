North Korea shows off suspected ICBM during massive military parade

North Korea displayed what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a massive military parade in central Pyongyang on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

The display came during a parade marking the 105th anniversary of the nuclear-armed country’s founder’s birth and saw a large truck carrying a missile-shaped object roll through Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square as leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials looked on glowingly, livestreamed footage showed.

South Korean military officials said they believe the object was a new type of ICBM.

“It’s presumed to be a new ICBM. It seems longer than the existing KN-08 or KN-14 ICBMs,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted a military official as saying.

During a similar parade held in 2012, the North unveiled long-range missiles that some weapons analysts dismissed as mere mock-ups.

The parade also featured the North’s submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) for the first time.

The Pukguksong-1 SLBM, which the U.S. calls the KN-11, was first displayed and tested in April 2016. That test showed exhaust fumes that are typically representative of a solid-fueled engine. That was followed by another test in August that saw the missile fly 500 km into Japan’s air defense identification zone. Experts said that was likely a lofted firing, meaning it could have flown much further, putting South Korea and parts of Japan within striking distance.

In February, the North conducted a test of the Pukguksong-2, or KN-15, an apparent land-based variant of the SLBM.

The deployment of an SLBM will complicate the ability of the U.S., South Korea and Japan to pre-emptively destroy North Korea’s nuclear capabilities by threatening a second strike. Land-based nuclear sites are easier to take out than ballistic missile submarines, which ensure that a retaliatory strike could still be launched before it can be found and destroyed.

Saturday’s parade was staged amid soaring tensions with the United States, which has not ruled out military action to prevent North Korea from progressing in its weapons programs.

Coverage of the event showed leader Kim Jong Un, wearing a Western-style suit, watching the parade from a dais high above the crowds as rows of rifle-toting troops and a group of sword-wielding female soldiers marched through the square.

In a speech, Choe Ryong Hae, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, touted the country’s achievements in its weapons programs while also blasting what he said were U.S. threats.

“If the United States launches provocations, we will instantly make a devastating attack and will respond to an all-out war for a full-scale war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack,” Choe said.

The North routinely threatens the U.S., South Korea and Japan, and the run-up to Saturday’s anniversary was no exception.

“All the brigandish provocative moves of the U.S. in the political, economic and military fields pursuant to its hostile policy toward the DPRK will thoroughly be foiled through the toughest counteraction of the army and people of the DPRK,” the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army.

DPRK is the acronym for the formal name of North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Our toughest counteraction against the U.S. and its vassal forces will be taken in such a merciless manner as not to allow the aggressors to survive.”

Amid the surging tensions, the U.S. last week rerouted what President Donald Trump termed an “armada” of ships — a show of force that includes a nuclear-powered an aircraft carrier — into waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The USS Carl Vinson-led carrier strike group was due to arrive in the waters soon.