Trump again calls Pyongyang a problem that ‘will be taken care of’

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to North Korea Thursday, as speculation mounted that Pyongyang may be preparing another nuclear or missile test.

“North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of,” Trump said defiantly, amid reports of activity at a North Korean nuclear test site ahead of Saturday’s 105th anniversary of the birth of the country’s founder Kim Il-Sung.

Trump has repeatedly said he will prevent Pyongyang from developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States.

The U.S. recently deployed a naval strike group to the region as a show of strength.

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. military dropped the largest nonnuclear bomb ever deployed in combat at targets in Afghanistan.

Trump played down suggestions that it was also intended as a warning to Pyongyang.

“I don’t know if this sends a message to North Korea. It doesn’t make any difference if it does or not,” he said.