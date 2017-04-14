Immigration activists stage protest inside atrium at Trump Tower
New York City Police officers carry and escort protestors after making arrests for demonstrating in Trump Tower in New York City Thursday. | REUTERS

NEW YORK – Activists opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have staged a protest inside Trump Tower.

Postings on Twitter and elsewhere show protesters unfurling a large banner that reads “No Raids” from the second floor of the building’s atrium on Thursday afternoon

A video also shows a sit-in on the marble floor near a bank of elevators. Demonstrators held signs saying “No Ban” and No Wall.”

Police had no immediate information about whether there were any arrests. There was no response to a message left with the Trump Organization.

The New York Police Department and Secret Service have beefed up security at Trump Tower since the president’s election, but the atrium remains open to the public.

