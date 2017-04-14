At least 20 killed in fiery bus-tanker crash in Mexico
A screen grab from AFP video showsa bleeding survivor walking anid rescuers working on injured passengers by on the blazing wreckage of a tourist bus and a gas tanker that collided on the Morelia-Guerrero highroad near La Union municipality, state of Guerrero, Mexico, Thursday. The bus was taking tourists from Morelia, state of Guerrero bound for Michoacan. At least 24 people were killed and nine injured in the accident, authorities reported. | AFP-JIJI

GUERRERO, MEXICO – At least 20 people were killed and nine injured Thursday when a bus carrying tourists crashed into a gasolene tanker in southern Mexico, an emergency services official said.

The crash sparked an explosion that killed the driver of the tanker and 19 people on the bus on a highway in Guerrero state, said Marco Cesar Mayares, secretary of the Guerrero Civil Protection service.

“For the moment we have 20 people confirmed dead, but we are still working to clear the wreckage,” he told AFP.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the neighboring state of Michoacan.

Mayares said the bus was carrying tourists from the town of Morelia in Michoacan.

