Tourist clad in ‘Mario Kart’ costume crashes go-kart into parked car

A tourist driving a go-kart hit a parked car in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday.

The woman, who was wearing a “Mario Kart” costume at the time, was driving the vehicle in a convoy organized by MariCar Inc., they said.

No injuries were reported.

A MariCar spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry by The Japan Times.

MariCar rents out go-karts that have been modified to run on public roads. The service is exceedingly popular with foreign tourists, with many of the participants donning costumes that look similar to Nintendo game characters such as Super Mario.

The woman, who is from South Korea, was wearing a costume based on a character featured in the Nintendo game.

On March 5 another female South Korean tourist was driving a MariCar go-kart when it ran onto the sidewalk and into the wall of a police box near Tokyo Tower.

Nintendo Co. has been in dispute with MariCar.

The major game console company has filed a lawsuit against MariCar for alleged copyright violations, claiming it is renting unauthorized costumes of Nintendo characters to its customers and using photographs of them to promote business.

Information from Kyodo added