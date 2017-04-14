Japan’s population slips for sixth consecutive year but finds foreign residents a stabilizing force

Japan was estimated to have a population of 126,933,000 on Oct. 1 after shrinking by 162,000 people, or 0.13 percent, from the year before, the internal affairs ministry said in a report Friday.

The latest estimate, which includes foreign residents, marks Japan’s sixth consecutive annual drop and affirms that its society is continuing to gray at an advanced pace.

The so-called productive age group encompassing those aged 15 to 64 totaled 76,562,000, or 60.3 percent of the population, down sharply from its peak of 69.8 percent in 1992.

Excluding non-Japanese, the population fell by 299,000, or 0.24 percent, to 125,020,000, marking the largest drop on record.

The tally of elderly people, defined as those 65 or older, came to 34,591,000, accounting for a record high chunk of 27.3 percent of the overall population. Those 75 or older came to 16,908,000, for a record high share of 13.3 percent.

But the young population, up to age 14, stood at just 15,780,000, or 12.4 percent of the population — an all-time low.

Seven of the 47 prefectures saw population growth, with Saitama and Aichi accelerating from the previous year, both by 0.32 percent, and Fukuoka edging up by 0.06 percent.

Of the remaining 40 prefectures, Akita saw a pronounced drop of 1.30 percent, Aomori a drop of 1.13 percent, and Kochi 1 percent.

The rate of decline grew in 21 prefectures and slowed in 16. The steepest fall was registered in Kumamoto, which was hit by strong earthquakes in April last year.

Tokyo had the biggest share of the productive age group at 65.8 percent, while Okinawa had the highest share of the young population at 17.2 percent.

The proportion of elderly rose in all prefectures, exceeding 20 percent in Okinawa for the first time.