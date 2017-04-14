Nearly 70% of public doesn’t buy Abe’s explanations about Moritomo land deal: survey

Nearly 70 percent of the public is not happy with the explanations from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and others about why a chunk of state land was sold so cheaply to a nationalist school entity, a survey released Friday showed.

In the survey, conducted by Jiji Press over a four-day span through Monday, 68.3 percent said they were dissatisfied by the explanations from Abe, his wife, Akie, and others involved in the real estate deal allegedly tied to the prime minister.

Only 12.3 percent said they were satisfied and 19.5 percent said they did not know how to react.

Respondents who are supporters of the ruling coalition were also unhappy, with 55.3 percent of them backers of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and 61.4 percent of them backers of the LDP’s coalition partner, Komeito.

Of respondents supporting the Democratic Party, the main opposition force, 90 percent said they were not satisfied. All respondents who supported the Japanese Communist Party or the Liberal Party said they were dissatisfied.

In addition, dissatisfaction was expressed by 71.3 percent of swing voters, or those who do not support any party.

Of the LDP supporters, 23.6 percent said they were satisfied.

Abe and his wife have denied any direct involvement in the deal for the land, which Moritomo Gakuen bought at a steep discount to build an elementary school. But a government employee who is an aide to Akie has been found to have made an inquiry about the land to the Finance Ministry.

The former head of the school entity, Yasunori Kagoike, told the Diet last month that he received a ¥1 million donation in Shinzo Abe’s name in person from the prime minister’s wife, a claim categorically denied by both Abe and his wife.

The survey was based on interviews with 2,000 people aged 18 or older and drew valid answers from 62.9 percent.