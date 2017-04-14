Hosono resigns as deputy chief of Democratic Party, dealing blow to Renho

Goshi Hosono tendered his resignation on Thursday as deputy president of Japan’s main opposition force, the Democratic Party, dealing an additional blow to DP chief Renho.

Former state defense minister Akihisa Nagashima, a former secretary-general of the DP’s Tokyo chapter, offered to leave the party on Monday over campaign policy gaps with the party leadership.

Speaking at a press conference, Renho apologized to DP supporters for the moves by Hosono and Nagashima that come ahead of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in July.

Hosono, a conservative member of the DP, cited his dissatisfaction with the party leadership’s stance about constitutional amendments as the reason for his resignation.

After submitting his resignation letter to the party, Hosono told reporters that the DP has been taking a passive stance on constitutional amendments, while claiming that it is an active party in making policy proposals.

In a monthly magazine published on Monday, Hosono unveiled his own draft proposal on constitutional revisions.

Hosono said he has no plans to quit the DP or resign as a lawmaker of the House of Representatives.

The party has no plans to persuade him to stay in the post, sources said.