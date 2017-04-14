Warrants issued for Chinese women in Meiji Shrine vandalism

The Metropolitan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Thursday for two Chinese women for allegedly vandalizing facilities at Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Shibuya Ward.

The two women, Piao Jinyu and Piao Shanai, both 49, have already left Japan for their home country, according to the MPD. They face allegation of damaging building and property, the police said.

The MPD put them on a nationwide wanted list.

According to the police, the two women spread spread an oily substance on 15 places at four structures of Meiji Jingu, including a torii at the path leading to the Honden main shrine building and the Minami Shinmon gate, around between 9:30 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on April 3.

Security camera footage at the torii shows the two women spraying liquids. The police identified them based on data from a hotel where they were staying and other information.

The two women arrived in Japan on March 27 aboard a flight from Shanghai to Naha, Okinawa. They moved to Osaka on March 30 and to Tokyo on April 1. They took a Shanghai-bound flight in the small hours of April 4.

Liquids were also found to have been spread over more than 10 places at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, including on the Sangedatsumon main gate, which is designated as an important cultural asset by the government, and on a pillar of the Hondo main hall.

Outside Tokyo, apparent liquid stains have also been found on such buildings as Shimogamo Jinja, a Shinto shrine and one of a group of historic monuments in Kyoto designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Shurijo castle in Naha, also a World Heritage site.

The MPD and other prefectural police departments are investigating any possible connection among these cases.