Head of PTA arrested in connection with March slaying of Vietnamese girl, 9, in Chiba

Police arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl whose body was found last month near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, investigative sources said Friday.

The arrest warrant for Yasumasa Shibuya, who claims to be engaged in property leasing business, carries an initial charge of abandoning a body, not the murder itself. The man’s DNA matched a sample that police collected at a crime scene, according to the sources.

The sources said Shibuya was the head of the parents’ association of the elementary school the victim attended, and some local residents said he was working as one of the volunteers on the streets watching over children walking to school.

Police found the naked body of Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grader who lived in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, in a grassy field in Abiko, also in Chiba, on the morning of March 26.

The police suspect Linh’s body was dumped at the spot after she likely died of suffocation. The girl was apparently strangled elsewhere as there were no signs of a struggle in the field.

Linh went missing on the morning of March 24 after she left for school on foot. Her home and school are approximately 600 meters apart.

Linh had lived with her Vietnamese parents and younger brother in Matsudo since moving from Kawasaki in December 2015.