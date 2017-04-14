Tokyo stocks fall for fourth day on geopolitical tensions

Stocks fell further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday amid growing geopolitical tensions, with the key Nikkei average and the Topix index both ending lower for four straight days.

The 225-issue Nikkei shed 91.21 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 18,335.63, posting its lowest finish since Dec. 5 last year. On Thursday, the key market gauge lost 125.77 points.

The Topix, based on all first-section issues, was down 9.24 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,459.07, after falling 11.23 points the previous day.

The Nikkei average opened higher on the back of purchases linked to Friday’s special quotation fixing to settle April options contracts.

But the Nikkei turned lower soon. Selling outpaced buying as U.S. equities fell on Thursday on news that the U.S. military dropped a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, the most powerful conventional weapon held by the country, on Afghanistan in the fight against the Islamic State militant group.

The U.S. operation further fueled concerns among investors who have already been worried about geopolitical tensions concerning Syria and North Korea, brokers said.

Tokyo stocks sank deeper into negative territory toward the close, hurt by the yen’s firmness against the dollar.

Some market players retreated to the sidelines prior to the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the late founder of North Korea, Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co., said, warning that Pyongyang “may conduct a nuclear test or launch missiles.”

“Stocks met with selling for position adjustments prior to the weekend,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Otsuka, however, noted that buying on dips supported the market’s downside after the Nikkei average lost about 370 points in the three days through Thursday.

The market was also underpinned by expectations for the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds, brokers said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,559 to 359 on the TSE’s first section, while 97 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.84 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.96 billion shares.

Toshiba dropped for the fourth consecutive day, on the back of a media report that the struggling electronics and machinery maker has suspended talks on the sale of its flash memory division.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine were downbeat after the stocks of U.S. financial firms fared poorly on Thursday.

Also on the minus side were oil companies Inpex, Japex and Showa Shell, and mobile phone carrier SoftBank.

By contrast, game maker Nintendo rose for the first time in four days, thanks to a spate of buybacks.

Other major winners included clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and drug store operator Kirindo.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average was down 80 points at 18,320.