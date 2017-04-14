Dollar easier below ¥109 in Tokyo

The dollar was easier below ¥109 in Tokyo trading late Friday amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of closely watched events.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.93-94, down from ¥109.01-02 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0619-0621, down from $1.0644-0645, and at ¥115.68-71, down from ¥116.03-05.

The greenback initially hovered slightly above ¥109, with its topside capped by risk aversion among investors, partly fueled by confirmation the United States carried out a huge bomb attack against Islamic States militants in Afghanistan.

The U.S. currency breached the ¥109 line in the afternoon as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average extended its fall on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The Tokyo currency market was generally quiet, due to the closure of many overseas markets on Friday, traders said.

Traders retreated to the sidelines also because of tension over North Korea ahead of the 105th birthday on Saturday of its late supreme leader, Kim Il Sung, as well as the first session of a new Japan-U.S. economic dialogue next week and the release of a foreign exchange report by the U.S. Treasury Department later this month.