Wildlife conservationists, lawmaker sue over proposed border wall
This Nov. 16 photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a Jaguar photographed by a motion-detection camera in the Dos Cabezas Mountains in southern Arizona. The Center for Biological Diversity and U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva filed what they said is the first federal lawsuit on Wednesday in Tucson against the proposed border wall. Wildlife conservationists said the wall would be detrimental to rare animals such as jaguars and ocelots that are known to traverse the international line. | BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT / U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE / VIA AP, FILE

TUCSON, ARIZONA – A conservation group and an Arizona congressman have filed what they say is the first federal lawsuit against the proposed border wall.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity and U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a southern Arizona Democrat.

Wildlife conservationists say the wall would be detrimental to rare animals such as jaguars and ocelots that are known to traverse the international line.

The lawsuit seeks to require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to put together a report on the environmental impact of construction of the wall and expanded operations on the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump has promised to build the wall and make Mexico pay for it, though Mexico has refused.

