North Korea may have sarin-tipped missiles, Abe says

North Korea may have the capacity to deliver missiles armed with sarin, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday amid concerns the reclusive state could soon conduct its sixth nuclear test.

“There is a possibility that North Korea already has a capability to deliver missiles with sarin as warheads,” Abe told a Diet session.

In 1995, members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult released sarin on five rush-hour subway trains in Tokyo, killing 12 people and sickening thousands in a synchronized attack.

The production, stockpiling and use of the deadly nerve agent have been banned by a convention on chemical weapons that took effect in 1997.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated over Pyongyang’s continued nuclear and missile tests. The United States is warning it could take unilateral action and has sent a navy carrier group toward the area in a show of force.

North Korea, however, will on Saturday mark the 105th anniversary of its founding as a state by Kim Il Sung. Past leaders have used the nation’s biggest national day, called “Day of the Sun,” to carry out weapons tests.

North Korea has held several missile tests this year, the latest on April 5, when it fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. Its fifth nuclear test was held on Sept. 9, 2016.