Girl, 3, found choked on Kagawa nursery monkey bar is revived

A 3-year-old girl who had stopped breathing after being choked by the handles on a monkey bar Wednesday at a nursery in Kagawa Prefecture later recovered in a hospital and started to breath by herself.

According to the nursery, the playground equipment is about 1.4-meters tall and its handles are about 1 meter above the ground. It was during play time, and she went to the ladder at around 9:20 a.m. Ten minutes later, one of the instructors noticed she had apparently suffocated and called an ambulance. She was rushed to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.

Police said the girl climbed a poll on the lower part of the equipment and placed her head between the handles. It is suspected that she then slipped, they said.

The city of Zentsuuji, where the nursery is located, said 126 children attend the facility. When the accident happened, about 57 kids were playing outside.

“I’m sorry that this happened after I told their parents they can trust us at an entrance ceremony on April 8,” said Takashi Katayama, 75, head of the nursery’s operator.