Tokyo stocks fall for third day on Trump remarks

Stocks plunged on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for the third straight day on Thursday, taking a fresh blow from the yen’s further appreciation following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks supporting a weaker dollar and low interest rates in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 125.77 points, or 0.68 percent, to end at 18,426.84, its lowest finish since Dec. 7 last year. On Wednesday, the key market gauge dived 195.26 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 11.23 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,468.31, after retreating 15.56 points the previous day.

The market was hit by broad-based selling right after the opening bell, in the wake of the dollar’s first drop below ¥109 in some five months and a resulting fall on Wall Street overnight.

In overnight trading overseas, the dollar drew hefty selling after Trump told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday that the greenback “is getting too strong.” He also said, “I do like a low-interest rate policy.”

Investor sentiment was also dampened by the news that North Korea warned visiting foreign journalists of “a major event” amid the heightened geopolitical tensions, brokers said.

The key Nikkei average lost nearly 250 points around midmorning. But stocks pared their losses toward the day’s closing in tandem with the dollar.

Explaining the late-afternoon upturn, some brokers said investors confirmed the market’s support line and decided to refrain from selling one-sidedly.

Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department noted that “concerns over further market-hurting comments by Trump and developments related to North Korea will make it difficult for investors to be active.”

“It’s not surprising to see the Nikkei drop to 18,000, depending on dollar-yen movements,” he said.

In addition to the escalated geopolitical risks, investor worries about Japanese companies’ earnings are growing, brokers said.

Robust results for the previous business year are expected to be announced by major Japanese firms later this month. But earnings estimates for the current year could disappoint investors due to the strong yen, a bank-affiliated securities firm official said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,374 to 543 on the TSE’s first section, while 98 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.96 billion shares, from Wednesday’s 1.92 billion shares.

Oil companies JXTG Holdings and Inpex, steel makers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, and trading houses Mitsui and Mitsubishi suffered sharp drops.

Defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery dived on profit-taking after their recent surges.

Also on the minus side were mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and industrial robot maker Fanuc, both heavyweight components of the Nikkei average.

By contrast, automakers Nissan and Honda were buoyant along with power firms TEPCO Holdings and Kansai Electric.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average finished down 130 points at 18,400.