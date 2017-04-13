Yamato Transport to hike delivery prices for first time in 27 years

Yamato Transport Co. decided at a board meeting Thursday to raise basic delivery fees across the board for the first time in 27 years, excluding markups from consumption tax hikes.

The major delivery firm, a unit of Yamato Holdings Co., has yet to hammer out the details, including the new fees, but the move is aimed at securing money to make information technology-related investments that could reduce the re-delivery burdens on drivers and promote the use of delivery lockers.

Japan’s door-to-door delivery industry is facing driver shortages from the rapid surge in online shopping.

Yamato’s decision is expected to prompt its competitors to revamp their pricing strategies, industry watchers said. Japan Post Co. is already considering hiking prices for corporate clients.

Yamato Transport charges a basic fee of ¥864 to deliver a 2-kg box with a combined length, width and height of 60 cm from the Kanto region centering on Tokyo to the Kansai region around Osaka, for example. Now it is considering reviewing that pricing scheme. It also said it will ask clients to curb total parcel volume.

The company plans to promote negotiations on delivery charge revisions with its major corporate clients, such as online retail giant Amazon Japan G.K., with an eye to concluding the negotiations in the first half of fiscal 2017, which began on April 1, sources familiar with the situation said.

As part of efforts to reduce the burden on delivery staff, Yamato Transport decided to abolish the delivery time slot from noon to 2 p.m. so drivers have enough time for lunch.

It will also move up the deadline for receiving re-delivery requests from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. by the end of the month.

The company believes it needs to improve its work environment to overcome the driver shortage, officials said. It plans to establish a system designed to precisely monitor the work hours of its employees and set up nursery centers at its service offices, they said.