Toshiba selects four overseas bidders as potential buyer of its chip unit

Toshiba Corp. has selected four overseas bidders as a potential buyer of its chip-making unit following an auction, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The four potential buyers of Toshiba Memory Corp. are Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. of Taiwan, SK Hynix Inc. of South Korea, U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd. and Western Digital Corp. of the United States, which has jointly invested in Toshiba’s Yokkaichi flash memory plant in central Japan.

Broadcom may have partnered with U.S. investment fund Silver Lake Partners for the auction, the sources said.

Toshiba is aiming to sell a majority stake in Toshiba Memory, which was established as a spun-off entity earlier this month, to raise cash to make up for huge losses from its nuclear power business. It aims to decide the buyer by a regular shareholder meeting scheduled for late June.

The sale of the chip unit is an integral part of Toshiba’s restructuring plan, but the plan may not go smoothly as Western Digital is opposed to the sale, separate sources said.

Western Digital is deemed to have veto power with regard to the selection of a buyer of Toshiba Memory as it has jointly invested in the Yokkaichi factory in Mie Prefecture with Toshiba.

The U.S. firm could possibly demand that Toshiba prioritize the U.S. firm in negotiations for the unit’s acquisition, the sources said.

No Japanese firms have joined the bidding, raising concern among domestic political and business circles about Toshiba’s key technology getting into the hands of a foreign company.

Toshiba Memory is the world’s second-largest producer of NAND flash memory chips, after South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co., and its business value is estimated at around ¥2 trillion ($18 billion).

The highest bidding price Toshiba received for the chip unit was around 3 trillion, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Toshiba filed twice-delayed business results without an endorsement from its auditor and expressed doubt about its business continuity amid the increasing risk of a delisting.