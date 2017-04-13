New York auto show kicks off with Toyota and other makers unveiling new SUVs

The annual New York International Auto Show kicked off on Wednesday, featuring sport utility vehicles and other large automobiles that remain popular with American consumers.

The exhibition, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, will open to the public for 10 days from Friday after a press preview on Wednesday and Thursday.

Among Japanese automakers, Toyota Motor Corp. is showcasing the FT-4X four-wheel drive concept SUV in a world premiere.

Toyota hopes that the model will attract outdoor-minded people in urban areas, particularly millennials.

Subaru Corp. is displaying a concept version of the Ascent, an SUV that is due to go on sale in 2018. The company, formerly called Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., hopes that the addition of the Ascent to its lineup will boost its competitiveness in the American market.

Honda Motor Co. will exhibit electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid versions of its Clarity eco-friendly vehicle series. The firm has already released a fuel cell vehicle version of the Clarity.

On Tuesday, Nissan Motor Co. unveiled the QX80 Monograph concept SUV of its Infiniti luxury vehicle brand.