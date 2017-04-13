Contractor Takenaka failed to declare ¥150 million in income: sources

General contractor Takenaka Corp. failed to declare close to ¥150 million in income over the five years through 2015, informed sources said Thursday.

The National Tax Agency’s Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau concluded that Takenaka concealed ¥46 million out of the total undeclared income.

Back taxes and penalties totaled ¥49 million, all of which has been paid, according to the sources.

Takenaka also fired an employee who had subcontractors pad bills to the company and then spent the extra money for personal use.

The company is preparing to file a criminal complaint against the former employee.

Takenaka also recorded revenues from construction projects in discrepant reporting periods, resulting in the remaining ¥100 million in undeclared income.

It is regrettable that the company failed to notice the wrongdoing and mistakes early, Takenaka said, promising to take preventive measures.