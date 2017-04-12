Sidelined on call for more sanctions against Syria and Russia, U.K.’s Johnson struggles for relevance

The rejection Tuesday of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s proposal for extra sanctions on Russia and Syria is the latest setback for a former Brexit campaigner struggling for political relevance.

The decision by the Group of Seven meeting of foreign ministers in Italy came after Johnson on Saturday cancelled a trip to Russia in apparent deference to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s upcoming visit.

“Boris out in the cold over Russia,” read The Telegraph’s front page after the G-7 rejected his sanctions proposal.

British newspapers took a dim view of the Conservative politician’s performance on the world stage. “Johnson stung over sanctions” wrote The Times, while the Daily Mail said he had been “humiliated over Syria.”

They had been equally critical in their reactions to his cancellation of the Moscow trip, with The Times portraying him in a cartoon as a dog with a Union Jack collar left outside a U.S.-Russia meeting.

Russia’s foreign ministry said his decision not to visit Moscow showed Britain has “no real influence on the course of international affairs, remaining ‘in the shadow’ of their strategic partners.”

Johnson has long been mocked for his buffoonish antics and undiplomatic pronouncements and was always an improbable pick as foreign minister after his role in a bitterly divisive EU referendum campaign.

When he was appointed in July, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Johnson had “lied a lot” in the campaign. He was booed in his first speech as foreign minister at the French Embassy.

At a news conference with then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry just a few days later, he appeared to confuse Egypt with Turkey and fended off questions about his scathing past references to world leaders.

As delicate Brexit negotiations loom, for which Prime Minister Theresa May is keen to show goodwill toward EU partners, his gung-ho spirit appears jarring.

The latest front page of the satirical magazine Private Eye shows Johnson wearing sunglasses on an armored vehicle during a visit to Somalia in March.

“Tally ho! Gibraltar here we come!” read the caption — a reference to Britain’s opposition to Spain having a veto over the extension of any future EU trade deal to the British territory of Gibraltar.

On Syria, Johnson’s views have proved inconsistent.

In 2015, when he was mayor of London, he argued Britain should “deal with the devil” by allying with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad against the Islamic State jihadi group.

He switched to a hawkish stance in October last year, calling on U.S. President Barack Obama’s outgoing administration to impose more sanctions on Russia.

But speaking to a parliamentary committee in London in January, he appeared to change his tune, raising the possibility of Assad being allowed to run for re-election, saying the Western “mantra” of Assad having to leave power had not worked so far.

He has now returned to the stance that Assad must go, although his most recent call for sanctions on Syrian and Russian military officials was not endorsed by May’s spokesman at a press briefing Monday.

A diplomatic source attending the Lucca meeting of G-7 foreign ministers this week said Johnson was well prepared for bilateral talks and spoke persuasively but “appeared to have no firm ideas or beliefs and was not very successful.”

Johnson on Tuesday denied that his failure to win agreement on sanctions amounted to a defeat, saying future penalties may still be possible if evidence is found to link individuals to the attack. “There was a very wide measure of agreement (at the G-7) last night that, not just the Syrian generals, but if we could show complicity by those Russian officers who are helping the Syrian military operation, then they should also be sanctionable as well,” he told the BBC.

Sarah Lain, research fellow at the RUSI think tank, said Johnson’s decision to skip the Russia visit was understandable as a way of showing Britain’s commitment to U.S. ties and the importance of foreign policy coordination. “Developing the relationship with the U.S. is clearly more strategically important than direct engagement with Russia at this particular moment,” she said.